"Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. had it's first container vessel dock at it's harbour on Thursday. This was the first arrival of such a vessel at India's largest transhipment port.The container ship was given a water salute by four tugs, as it was brought to the dock.San Fernando, a 300-meter-long cargo ship, will offload 1,900 containers at VISL on Friday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launching the port's first phase of operations.The mothership carries large containers, which will be transferred to other ships and later transported to other ports in the country and abroad..S&P Revises Outlook For Adani Ports To 'Positive' From 'Stable'.The inaugural ceremony will be attended by several dignitaries, including Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, central and state ministers, officials, and members of the public.'The dream is approaching the shore. The first mothership is reaching Kerala's Vizhinjam port. San Fernando will be officially welcomed on behalf of Kerala tomorrow,' Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.Equipped with modern equipment and advanced automation and information technology systems, Vizhinjam will become India's first semi-automated port, expected to be fully commissioned in September or October 2024.'It is a natural port with depths between 20 and 24 meters. We have found that the ocean bottom here is rocky, which is very rare. Elsewhere, we would have to dredge to attain such depths,' said Kerala Minister for Ports and Cooperatives V N Vasavan..Adani Ports Wins 30-Year Concession For Berth 13 At Deendayal Port.The port was developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in collaboration with the state government of Kerala.Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, of which APSEZ is a part of, celebrated the event in a post on X.'Historic day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India's entry into global transshipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind!' he said..Adani Ports' Total Cargo Volume Jumps 12% In June .(With inputs from PTI).Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company."