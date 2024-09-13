Visa Firm VFS Up For Sale At $7-Billion Valuation As Blackstone Looks To Pare Stake

Blackstone Inc. is considering options including a sale of its majority stake in visa outsourcing and technology services firm VFS Global after receiving interest from prospective investors, people familiar with the matter said.

The US alternative asset manager has held preliminary discussions with advisers to evaluate a full or partial stake sale in VFS, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A potential transaction could value VFS at about $7 billion, the people said.

One of the options could include bringing in a minority investor to help raise cash and boost growth. Firms including sovereign wealth funds have shown interest in investing in the asset, the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and Blackstone may still decide against pursuing a deal, they said.

A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.