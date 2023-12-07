NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsUSFDA Inspects Dr Reddy's Hyderabad R&D facility
USFDA Inspects Dr Reddy's Hyderabad R&D facility

07 Dec 2023, 04:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dr. Reddys Labs R&amp;D centre in UK. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Dr. Reddys Labs R&D centre in UK. (Source: Company website)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the US health regulator is conducting an inspection of its Hyderabad-based R&D facility.

"We would like to inform you that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has commenced an inspection at our R&D facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, and the outcome of the same will be updated and necessary disclosure will be made with the stock exchanges," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company proactively discloses the outcome of every USFDA inspection to the stock exchanges immediately after the end of the inspection, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 1.2% up at Rs 5,796.40 apiece on the BSE.

