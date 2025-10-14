UPI In Japan? Feature Likely For Indian Tourists Soon As NPCI Arm Inks Key Pact

The Unified Payments Interface may be on cards for Indian tourists in Japan as NPCI International Payments Ltd has entered into a pact with NTT Data Japan for the acceptance of UPI in the country's market.

The National Payments Corp. said in a statement on Tuesday that once the UPI is introduced in the Japanese market, tourists from India will be able to pay using the UPI at merchant locations acquired by NTT Data by scanning QR codes using their familiar UPI applications.

The NCPI stated that the memorandum of understanding marks a significant step towards the UPI. "The MoU establishes the foundation for a strategic alliance" with the acceptance of the UPI in the Japanese market to enhance payment experience for Indian tourists.

NTT Data Japan is a leading player in the payments ecosystem and operates Cafis — Japan's largest card payment processing network.

"Through this collaboration, NIPL and NTT DATA Japan will jointly assess and work towards facilitating UPI acceptance across NTT DATA-acquired merchant locations throughout Japan," it said.

Between January and August, over 2.08 lakh Indian visitors travelled to Japan, a 36% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

NPCI International CEO Ritesh Shukla said the MoU with NTT Data lays the foundation for enabling UPI acceptance in Japan.

This partnership is an important step toward improving the digital payment experience for Indian travellers and simplifying cross- border payments, Shukla said.

(With PTI inputs)