UltraTech Cement Q3 Sales Up 6% To 27.3 Million Tonnes
UltraTech Cement's Q3 sales surged by 6% to 27.32 million tonnes, with domestic sales up 5% to 26.06 MT.
Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales rose by 6% to 27.32 million tonnes year-on-year in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.
The total sales volume in the domestic market was up 5% to 26.06 MT during the quarter under review, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company's grey cement production in the domestic market was at 25.44 MT in the October-December quarter FY24, reporting 5% growth, while its white cement production was 0.48 MT, up 14%.
UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement, was 1.38 MT in Q3/FY24, up 20%, the statement added.
The Aditya Birla Group firm has a consolidated capacity of 138.39 million tonnes per annum of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.
UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding the China market.