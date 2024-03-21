TVS Holdings To Raise Up To Rs 650 Crore Via NCDs Next Fiscal

Auto component firm TVS Holdings on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 650 crore next fiscal through non-convertible debentures..The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 94 per share of Rs 5 each, absorbing a sum of Rs 190 crore in the current fiscal..TVS Holdings, formerly known as Sundaram Clayton, is one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in the country..It is a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to the automotive and non-automotive sector..Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2% up at Rs 8,098 apiece on the BSE.