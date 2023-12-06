TV18 Broadcast, Moneycontrol To Merge With Parent Network18

The Reliance Group-owned Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. will merge its television and digital news businesses with itself.

Under the scheme of amalgamation, TV18 Broadcast Ltd. shareholders will get 100 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each of Network18 for every 172 equity shares held in the broadcast company.

Whereas shareholders of the unlisted e-Eighteen.com Ltd. will get 19 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each of Network18, for every 1 equity share held in the digital unit.

The merged entity will comprise the TV portfolio of TV18 (20 news channels in 16 languages and CNBCTV18.com), the digital assets of Network18 (News18.com platform across 13 languages and Firstpost) and the Moneycontrol website and app, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.