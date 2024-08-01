Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 44% Growth In July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a 44% year-on-year growth in total wholesales, at 31,656 units in July. According to the company, it was their best monthly sales ever.

The automaker had reported dispatch of 21,911 units in both domestic and exports in the same month last year.

"Demand for all our models remains at an all-time high, especially in the SUV and MPV segments," Sabari Manohar, vice president of sales and service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said in a statement.

The company's strategy to enhance operations, including the addition of a third shift, is reinforcing strong demand, Mahohar said.

"For certain models, especially in the case of Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a streamlined supply situation has also led to a reduction in waiting periods," he said.

(With Inputs From PTI)