'They Cannot Do That': Donald Trump Warns India May Have To Pay Rice Export Tariffs

In a latest pushback against India, United States President Donald Trump has warned that he is ready to consider rice export tariffs on agricultural exports, including Indian rice.

Trump's pushback was a direct response to farmers in the US drafting complaints about cheap foreign goods undercutting local producers.

Speaking at the White House roundtable meeting, where he announced a $12 billion bailout package for American farmers, Trump said his administration will look into the aspect of India dumping cheap rice into the American market.

Trump, in a back-and-forth conversation with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, implied that India 'cannot do that', suggesting that tariffs could soon follow.

"Why is India allowed to do that ("dumping rice into the US")? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice?" Trump asked Bessant.