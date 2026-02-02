'The Cycle Has Passed' On IDBI's Micro Finance Concerns': IDFC FIRST Bank's CEO

In a recent interaction, V. Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, addressed concerns surrounding IDBI MicroFinance, stating that the rough period is behind the industry. He spoke about the bank's strong performance, with a 48% profit growth driven by NIM expansion and lower credit costs. Vaidyanathan also shared the bank's guidance for FY26, expecting NIM to improve to 5.85% in Q4 and credit costs to fall.

