Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'The Cycle Has Passed' On IDBI's Micro Finance Concerns': IDFC FIRST Bank's CEO

IDFC FIRST Bank CEO V. Vaidyanathan said the tough phase for IDBI MicroFinance is over

Read Time: 1 min
Share

In a recent interaction, V. Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, addressed concerns surrounding IDBI MicroFinance, stating that the rough period is behind the industry. He spoke about the bank's strong performance, with a 48% profit growth driven by NIM expansion and lower credit costs. Vaidyanathan also shared the bank's guidance for FY26, expecting NIM to improve to 5.85% in Q4 and credit costs to fall.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Samsung Announces Galaxy F70e 5G Launch Date In India, Camera, Battery, Full Specs And Features

Samsung Announces Galaxy F70e 5G Launch Date In India, Camera, Battery, Full Specs And Features

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search