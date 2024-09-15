Temasek Close To Buying Stake in Blackstone-Owned Visa Firm VFS

Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy a significant minority stake in VFS Global, according to people familiar with the matter, a transaction that could value the visa outsourcing and technology services firm at about $7 billion including debt.

The Singapore state-owned investor is poised to acquire about 20% in closely held VFS, which is controlled by US alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc., the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Temasek and Blackstone are hammering out the details of a deal that could be announced as soon as Monday, the people said.

Blackstone will remain the majority shareholder in VFS after the transaction, the people said. Considerations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, they added.

Representatives for Blackstone and Temasek declined to comment.

Blackstone has been weighing options including a full or partial sale in VFS after receiving interest from investors such as sovereign wealth funds, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. One of the options included bringing in a minority investor to help raise cash and boost growth, the people had said.

VFS Global, headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, provides governments with administrative solutions for processing passport applications and visa consular services, according to its website. It was founded in 2001 by Zubin Karkaria, who is also its chief executive officer. It has processed more than 294 million applications since inception, and about 141 million biometric enrollments since 2007.