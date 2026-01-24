Telecom Manufacturing Sees Rs 4,600-Crore Investment, Jobs Boost In PLI Push

India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) push is beginning to show tangible results, with the telecom and networking products segment emerging as a key beneficiary. An infographic shared by the Ministry of Finance highlights steady progress under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products, aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and building a robust 5G ecosystem.

According to official data, 42 companies - including 28 MSMEs and 14 non-MSMEs - have been approved under the scheme. These firms have committed investments of over Rs 4,014 crore during the scheme period.

As of September 30, 2025, cumulative investment under the scheme has reached Rs 4,646 crore. Net sales stood at Rs 96,240 crore, of which exports accounted for Rs 19,240 crore. The scheme has also generated significant employment, with additional direct jobs touching nearly 30,000 so far. Over the longer term, the programme is expected to create more than 44,000 jobs.

What the Scheme Promised

The PLI scheme for telecom and networking products was announced to promote design-led manufacturing in India and reduce dependence on imports, particularly for next-generation technologies such as 5G. The focus has been on creating a full-stack ecosystem - from core equipment to networking hardware - while encouraging both domestic and global players to manufacture locally.

PLI Push Extends Beyond Telecom

The telecom PLI gains come alongside similar momentum in other manufacturing segments. Recently, the government provisionally selected five firms under the PLI scheme for white goods, with committed investments of Rs 863 crore. Companies including Kirloskar Pneumatic, Indo Asia Copper and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company are among the beneficiaries.

These firms are expected to produce components worth over Rs 8,300 crore and generate nearly 1,800 additional direct jobs by 2027-28. Manufacturing will span critical inputs such as compressors, copper tubes and heat exchangers for air-conditioners, as well as chip packaging and drivers for LED lighting.

With a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore for the white goods PLI scheme alone, the government expects domestic value addition to rise sharply - from the current 20-25% to as much as 75-80%. Together, the telecom and white goods PLIs underline a broader strategy: using targeted incentives to embed India deeper into global supply chains while creating jobs and boosting exports at home.

