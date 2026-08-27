Tejas Networks Gets Order Worth Rs 1,537 Crore From TCS

Tejas Networks has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 1,537 crore from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the supply of radio access network (RAN) equipment for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) 4G mobile network.

According to an exchange filing, the LoI dated Aug. 27, 2026, covers the supply of RAN equipment, accessories and installation materials for 18,685 BSNL 4G sites. The company said the detailed purchase order for the contract will be issued by TCS to Tejas Networks in due course.

The Rs 1,537-crore order is linked to the ongoing rollout of BSNL's 4G mobile network and covers equipment and associated materials required across 18,685 sites. The latest development further strengthens Tejas Networks' involvement in India's indigenous telecom network rollout, with TCS acting as the customer for the equipment supply.

The company has clarified that the current communication is a Letter of Intent and not the final purchase order. The detailed purchase order is expected to be issued by TCS subsequently.

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Tejas Networks Share Price Today

Tejas Networks shares closed 1.21% higher at Rs 511.15 apiece on Thursday. The stock has gained 0.28% over the past week but has declined 0.47% over the past month. On a year-to-date basis, Tejas Networks shares are up 12.95%. However, the stock remains down 15.04% over the past one year.

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