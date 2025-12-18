Business NewsBusinessTCS Deepens Pact With UK Investment Firm Aviva, To Manage 1.1 Million More Policies
TCS Deepens Pact With UK Investment Firm Aviva, To Manage 1.1 Million More Policies

With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the UK's top brands and recently committed to creating 5,000 new jobs across the UK.

18 Dec 2025, 06:04 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the UK's top brands. (Photo Source: TCS/Facebook)</p></div>
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has deepened its partnership with Aviva, the UK’s insurance, wealth and retirement provider, in a move that entails subsidiary Diligenta managing an additional 1.1 million Aviva policies in the UK.

The statement announcing this did not give the financial details of the contract.

"Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Aviva, the UK’s leading Insurance, Wealth and Retirement provider," the release said.

The policy administration services will now expand to cover more than 6.5 million policies, to be managed by TCS’ subsidiary, Diligenta UK, on behalf of Aviva.

"Aviva is entrusting TCS with an additional portfolio of life insurance business, enabling similar transformed services, experiences, and outcomes for Aviva’s customers that have characterised the long partnership between TCS and Aviva over the years," TCS, India's largest IT services company, said.

This will enable a customer-centric approach to digitisation at an enterprise level, anchored in new consumer duty principles to ensure positive outcomes for customers.

This includes self-service capabilities for customers, digitally powered service delivery centres, and a simplified technology landscape.

With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the UK's top brands and recently committed to creating 5,000 new jobs across the UK in the next three years.

