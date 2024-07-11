"Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced its first interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for fiscal 2024–25. The company announced the distribution of Rs 3,618 crore to shareholders in the first quarter of this year.The board has fixed Aug. 5, 2024, as the record date for dividend payments, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The company has set July 20, 2024, as the record date for the interim dividend.In comparison, TCS issued a final dividend of Rs 28 each on May 16, 2024. In January 2024, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18.TCS reported a 3.2% decline in its net profit on a sequential basis for the first quarter of this financial year. The firm reported a bottom line of Rs 12,105 crore in the quarter-ended June as compared with Rs 12,502 crore during the previous quarter. That compares with the Rs 11,957 crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.The revenue rose 2.2% to 62,613 crore in the first quarter in comparison to Rs 61,237 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.The shares of TCS closed 0.18% lower at Rs 3,902 apiece. This compares to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index..TCS Q1 Results: Profit Falls 3.2%, But Meets Estimates"