Tata Steel Says Power Outage Affected Jamshedpur Plant Operations
A brief power outage plunged various parts of Jamshedpur into darkness.
Tata Steel said on Friday that a brief power outage impacted its steel plant at Jamshedpur and emergency protocols were activated to ensure the safety of people and the facility.
"This evening a brief power outage affected parts of Jamshedpur, including the steel plant. Emergency protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of people and the facilities. We confirm there is no fire at Jamshedpur Works, and the situation is fully under control. We urge the public to avoid spreading rumors," Tata Steel Ltd said in a post on X (formerly twitter).
It said power was restored later at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) and the facility is operating normally.
Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure in a statement earlier said that power outage affected parts of Jamshedpur, caused by an issue in a DVC grid.
"The Tata Steel UISL Ltd. team has taken immediate action to address the situation," it said.
