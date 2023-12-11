Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By Up To 3% From January

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By Up To 3% From January
The increase will be applicable across the range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors Ltd. on Sunday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3% from Jan. 1, 2024, to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Honda Motor Co. and Audi AG have also announced plans to increase vehicle prices in January.

