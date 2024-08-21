Tata Motors Teams With Delta, Thunderplus To Expand EV Charging Network

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced its partnership with Delta Electronics India and Thunderplus Solutions to develop a network of charging infrastructure for its electric commercial vehicles.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, 250 new fast-charging stations will be established across India, Tata Motors said in a statement. These stations will be strategically located in over 50 cities, including major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kochi. This will enhance Tata Motors' existing network of 540 commercial vehicle charging points.

Tata Motors will leverage its expertise in the commercial EV sector to recommend the most effective locations and nearby dealerships for the installation of these fast-charging stations, the company added.

While Delta Electronics will supply the necessary hardware, Thunderplus Solutions will install and operate them, it said.

E-commerce companies and parcel and courier service providers, among other industries, are increasing the adoption of commercial EVs for last-mile deliveries.

"Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime, resulting in higher revenues and better profitability while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President and Business Head—SCV & PU—Vinay Pathak said.

Currently, Tata Motors sells Ace EVs to cater to various last-mile delivery requirements.

The model is supported by over 150 electric vehicle service centres across the country.

