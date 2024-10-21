NDTV ProfitBusinessTata Motors Secures Order For 1,000 Diesel Bus Chassis From UP State Road Transport Corp
Tata Motors Secures Order For 1,000 Diesel Bus Chassis From UP State Road Transport Corp

The bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner as per mutually agreed terms, it added.

21 Oct 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Tata Motors on Monday said it has received an order from the UP State Road Transport Corporation to supply 1,000 units of diesel bus chassis. The company received the order following a competitive e-bidding process, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"The Tata LPO 1618 bus chassis is engineered to deliver robust and reliable mobility with high uptime and low maintenance and operating costs. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC," Tata Motors Head Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business Anand S said.

The latest order follows the successful fulfilment of a similar, larger order of 1,350 bus chassis received last year, which are currently running efficiently by the UPSRTC, the company said.

