Tata Motors Inks Pact With 13 EV Charging Point Operators To Boost Charging Infrastructure

With over 10,000 Ace EVs already deployed and having collectively covered more than 6 crore km, Haldar said, "We are seeing growing confidence among customers and transporters in the benefits of using four-wheel electric commercial vehicles."

Tata Motors' e-SCV lineup currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000 - each engineered to meet diverse urban and semi-urban cargo requirements, the company said.