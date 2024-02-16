Tata Chemicals Joins Hands With IITB-Monash For Research In Clean Energy

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Chemicals Joins Hands With IITB-Monash For Research In Clean Energy
16 Feb 2024, 10:01 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Chemicals' Magadi facility. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Tata Chemicals on Friday said it has collaborated with IITB-Monash Research Academy to focus on research in the perovskite/clean energy domain.

Under this agreement, Tata Chemicals will support the Next-Gen Technology research led by the IITB-Monash Research Academy focused on the transformative potential of perovskite materials in the field of clean energy, the company said in a statement.

This strategic partnership is a pivotal move towards advancing sustainable energy transition solutions and fostering cutting-edge innovation in clean energy technologies, it added.

