Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin Announce New Defence MRO Facility For Operations Of C-130J In India

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin on Monday announced the groundbreaking of a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support operations of C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

The announcement to set up the facility in Bengaluru came as a Tata-Lockheed Martin joint venture is pitching C-130J Super Hercules as the best aircraft in the race to win a mega deal to supply around 80 heavy lift transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF currently operates 12 C-130Js of Lockheed Martin that is known to be one of the world's leading tactical airlift planes.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together senior officials from the IAF, government dignitaries, industry leaders and senior executives from Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems.

"Today's groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we're headed together," Lockheed Martin's Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John said.

"For more than seven decades, we've grown alongside India's expanding aerospace and defense industrial base. This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation," he said.

John said the facility will bring world-class sustainment capability into India, will improve readiness for the Indian Air Force, and will create opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators.

"We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come."

Commenting on the occasion, Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems, said, "This milestone marks more than the establishment of a new facility — it represents India's growing confidence and capability in shaping its own defence future.