Syrma SGS Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Investment To Build PCB, Component Units In Andhra Pradesh

Syrma SGS plans to invest around Rs 1,600 crore over the next three to four years to set up electronics component manufacturing facilities in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, following approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Managing Director JS Gujral said the company has received approvals across key segments of the printed circuit board (PCB) value chain, including copper clad laminates (CCL), high-density interconnect (HDI) boards and flex circuits.

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With these approvals, Syrma aims to establish an integrated PCB manufacturing presence.

Construction of the PCB facility is already underway, with the civil structure expected to be ready by August-September. The company plans to begin installation of machinery thereafter, with trial production targeted between December and early 2027.

Syrma has also received approval for camera module manufacturing under the scheme, with production expected to commence towards the end of the year.

Gujral said the company does not plan to apply for additional approvals under ECMS, and will instead focus on execution of existing projects within timelines.

On the government's push for faster rollout and quality improvements, he said the company is working on implementing Six Sigma processes and has received TISAX certification as part of its quality initiatives.

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Syrma is also looking to source equipment and systems from domestic suppliers, including companies approved under the ECMS framework.

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