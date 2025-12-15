Suraksha Diagnostics Bets Big On Genomics, Expands Footprint Across Eastern India

Suraksha Diagnostics Ltd., a leading diagnostic chain in eastern India, is expanding its footprint in the eastern part of the country with a strong focus on genomics.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Joint Managing Director and CEO Ritu Mittal said the company remains committed to its market in West Bengal while adding new centers in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Tripura, alongside strengthening its presence in Assam.

“Diagnostics is a regional play, and West Bengal remains our core focus. However, we are expanding into eastern states like Odisha and Jharkhand. We are already present in Assam and adding more centers there, including a new one in Tripura,” Mittal noted.

On the technology front, Suraksha is betting on genomics to transform diagnostics. Chairman and Joint Managing Director Dr. Somnath Chatterjee highlighted the growing role of molecular biology in healthcare. “Today, genomics is largely associated with cancer therapies, but as medicine evolves, it will become integral to diagnosing acute infections, chronic diseases, and disabilities. Eventually, genomics will engulf the entire diagnostics space,” he said.

He further added that, "as time progresses and medicine becomes parcel of life, genomics is going to be an inherent part, today it is there in oncology" ... tomorrow it will be there in almost everything, he explained.

The company inaugurated its genomics lab in Kolkata on July 4, built at an initial investment of Rs 22 crore. Positioned as eastern India’s largest and most advanced facility, the lab offers genetic testing for fetal medicine, oncology, rare disorders, and personalised diagnostics. Suraksha plans to invest an additional Rs 46 crore over the next two years to scale the lab’s capabilities.

The expansion comes on the back of a successful initial public offering in December 2024, which raised Rs 846.25 crore for the company.