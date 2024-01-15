Sun Stellar To Install Solar Space Heating Project In Ladakh
Renewable energy firm Sun Stellar partners with DRDO-DIHAR Lab to install a solar space heating project in Ladakh for Indian Army personnel.
Renewable energy firm Sun Stellar has partnered with DRDO-DIHAR Lab to set up a solar space heating project for Army personnel in Ladakh.
The space heating project, covering an area of 3,000 sq ft, would be commissioned by December 2024, Sun Stellar said in a statement.
The lifespan of the project is 20 years.
"The project's primary motivation is to serve the Indian Army, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and promote a carbon-neutral ecosystem in high-altitude areas," the statement said.
The project follows a pilot space heating project, installed in December 2023, for two rooms accommodating 8-9 soldiers, maintaining a temperature of +20 Degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. till 6 a.m.
Sun Stellar is working with DRDO-Defence Institute of High Altitude Research to implement solar energy-based space and water heating systems in high-altitude regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.