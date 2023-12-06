Sun Pharma Inks Licensing Pact With Aclaris Therapeutics

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSun Pharma Inks Licensing Pact With Aclaris Therapeutics
Sun Pharma signs licensing pact with Aclaris Therapeutics for alopecia treatment including Rs 125 crore upfront payment, commercial milestones, and royalties.

06 Dec 2023, 02:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:Roberto Sorin/ Unsplash)</p></div>
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday said its arm has entered into a licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc that includes upfront payment of $15 million (about Rs 125 crore), regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties.

The agreement has been signed between Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc Aclaris Therapeutics -- a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs for immuno-inflammatory diseases, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Under the license agreement, Aclaris granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma's JAK inhibitor, or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib, to treat alopecia areata or androgenetic alopecia," it added.

The company further said, "The agreement includes an upfront payment of $15 million, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties."

