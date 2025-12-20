STRIPS Needs A Regulatory Revisit

STRIPS, or zero-coupon securities that afford separate trading of interest and principal, have the potential to grow exponentially because of rising demand and help deepen India’s capital market.

The facility was introduced in 1994 by the Reserve Bank of India as a pilot and saw zero-coupon bonds formally adopted in April 2010. And in June 2025, the central bank also introduced the option to include state government securities (G-secs) in STRIPS.

Stripping entails separating a standard coupon-bearing bond into its individual coupon and principal components. For instance, a five-year coupon bearing G-sec with half-yearly coupon payment can be stripped into 10 coupons and one principal instrument, all of which would then become zero-coupon bonds.

Allowing investors to split G-secs into zero-coupon bonds has helped unlock liquidity and deepened trading in the sovereign market.

The surge in the uptake of STRIPS can be gauged from the fact that a whopping ~Rs 2.47 lakh crore of these bonds were traded in face value terms in fiscal 2025, clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~45% since fiscal 2020. As on November 13, 2025, the total bond outstanding stood at ~Rs 8.8 lakh crore, i.e., ~7.5% of the total G-sec outstanding.