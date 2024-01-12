SpiceJet To Operate Special Delhi-Ayodhya Flight For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
SpiceJet will operate a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on Jan. 21 to fly people attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.
The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the temple will be held on Jan. 22.
The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 30.
The airline will operate a 'special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on Jan. 21, 2024, catering to passengers attending the auspicious 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the Shri Ram temple on Jan. 22. The airline will also operate a return flight on the same day to ensure a seamless travel experience for devotees,' a release said on Friday.
The special flight is scheduled to depart from the national capital at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya by 3 pm on Jan. 21. The return flight on the following day is scheduled to take off at 5 pm and land at Delhi at 6.30 pm.
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony on Jan. 22.