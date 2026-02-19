SpiceJet Adds 10 Aircraft, Aims For 300 Daily Flights By Winter 2026

Indian aircraft carrier SpiceJet on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to induct 10 additional aircraft, marking a significant step in the airline's continuing efforts to rebuild capacity and strengthen its network.

The development comes shortly after the company's board approved a phased ramp‑up of the fleet to 60 aircraft. The expansion plan includes a mix of wet and damp lease inductions, along with the gradual reactivation of grounded aircraft.

The low‑cost carrier has shown recovery momentum in recent months. SpiceJet doubled its capacity in the previous quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rising from nearly 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting rapid network expansion. Building on this performance, the airline aims to more than double its capacity over the coming year and has set a target of reaching 220 crore ASKMs by Winter 2026. It also plans to operate more than 300 daily flights across its network.

According to the airline, the latest expansion push is geared towards enhancing connectivity, improving operational reliability, and meeting sustained passenger demand, while maintaining a measured and sustainable growth strategy.

Commenting on the development, SpiceJet's Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said, "The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers."

