Sony’s Video Game Plans Leaked By Ransomware Group
Hackers claimed to have leaked over 1.3 million files from Sony Corp. division Insomniac Games, maker of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series.
(Bloomberg) -- Hackers claimed to have leaked over 1.3 million files from Sony Corp. division Insomniac Games, maker of the series.
The enormous leak includes game roadmaps, budgets, and detailed information about Insomniac’s upcoming game, which a document says is slated for 2026. According to the files, Sony plans to release several Marvel-inspired titles in the next decade, including , based on Venom and games. The files also reference a new game apparently slated for 2029.
Insomniac and Marvel’s licensing commitment is as high as $621 million to develop and market the games by 2035, according to one document, which was one of many circulating on the internet.
Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cyberdaily.au previously reported the leak.
The Rhysida ransomware group announced the hack Dec. 12, saying it would auction the data for approximately $2 million in bitcoin. On Tuesday morning, the hackers published the data. The US government in November issued an advisory about the Rhysida gang, warning that the hackers predominantly targeted the education, health care, manufacturing and information technology sectors.
The video game industry has suffered some of the biggest hacks in its history since 2022. Hackers released early footage of Take-Two Interactive Inc.’s upcoming blockbuster in late 2022. Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. and Tencent Holdings Inc.-owned Riot Games also confirmed hacks.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.