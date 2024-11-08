NDTV ProfitBusinessSony India FY24 Profit Up 22% To Rs 167 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony India FY24 Profit Up 22% To Rs 167 Crore

India is the fourth largest market for Sony India after the US, China and Japan.

08 Nov 2024, 12:11 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sony India's revenue from consumer audio and visuals was up 15.7% to Rs 6,300.20 crore. (Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Sony India's revenue from consumer audio and visuals was up 15.7% to Rs 6,300.20 crore. (Photo Source: Company website)

Consumer electronics maker Sony India's profit edged up 22% to Rs 167 crore in the financial year 2023-24, while revenue from operations increased 20.6% to Rs 7,663.74 crore, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's tech major Sony Corp., logged a profit of Rs 136.67 crore in 2022-23 while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,353.74 crore.

Its total expenses in 2023-24 were up 20.5% to Rs 7,502.30 crore as against Rs 6,225.87 crore in the previous year.

No comment was received from Sony India to an email seeking response on financial numbers till the filing of the story.

Sony India's 'advertising promotional expenses' were up 37.6% to Rs 179 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Its royalty cost, paid to the Japanese parent company, was up 13.6% to Rs 259.07 crore.

Sony India's revenue from consumer audio and visuals was up 15.7% to Rs 6,300.20 crore in fiscal 2024 as against Rs 5,445.73 crore a year ago. While its revenue from other businesses was up 50.16% to Rs 1,363.54 crore.

India is the fourth largest market for Sony India after the US, China and Japan.

ALSO READ

Is The New Mac Mini Apple’s Answer To Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation?
Opinion
Is The New Mac Mini Apple’s Answer To Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT