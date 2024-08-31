September 2024 Bank Holiday List: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days
In September, banks will remain shut on occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad, and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day among others.
Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in September, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This includes nine holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the usual closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to note that bank holidays can vary by state. While national holidays affect all states, regional holidays only affect certain states.
Bank Holidays In September 2024
September 1, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 4, Wednesday: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – Banks in Assam will be closed.
September 7, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi – Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Goa will be closed.
September 8, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 14, Saturday: Karma Puja/First Onam – Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will be closed.
September 15, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 16, Monday: Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Bara Vafat) – Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Manipur, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
September 17, Tuesday: Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) – Banks in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh will be closed.
September 18, Wednesday: Pang-Lhabsol – Banks in Sikkim will be closed.
September 20, Friday: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
September 21, Saturday: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Banks in Kerala will be closed.
September 22, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
September 23, Monday: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
September 28, Saturday: Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday.
September 29, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
RBI categorises holidays into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.