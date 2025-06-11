SBI Adds 13,455 Junior Associates To Staff After Recruitment

State Bank of India announced on Wednesday that it hired 13,455 junior associates or clerks to enhance customer experience at branches across the country.

The government-owned lender conducted the recruitment to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry, a press statement said.

The list of selected candidates has been released on SBI's official careers portal.

"The selection process commenced with Preliminary Examinations held in February and March 2025 and the Main Examinations conducted in April 2025. Following a rigorous and transparent evaluation, 13,455 candidates have been selected for appointment," the statement said.

"Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers," Chairperson CS Setty said.

"As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements," he added.

SBI has a headcount of 2.36 lakh employees and runs 22,937 branches across India.