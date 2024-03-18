SATS Opens Largest International Food Solutions Facility In Bengaluru

SATS Food Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SATS Ltd, has opened its largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru.. The new facility will complement its existing large-scale food facilities in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand.. SATS Food Solutions India (SFSI) facility, funded with an investment of SGD 61 million (around Rs 377 crore), is a frozen food manufacturing facility.. In addition to products, the food solutions facility will also offer packaging capabilities as part of the SATS' global network of experience and innovation centres.