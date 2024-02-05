Samsung Leads Smartphone Market With 18% Share In 2023: CMR
In the December quarter, however, Chinese company Xiaomi had the highest market share, the report said.
Korean mobile devices maker Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with an 18% share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said in a report on Monday.
According to CyberMedia Research (CMR) estimates, the India smartphone market grew 19% on a year-over-year (y-o-y) basis and the share of 5G smartphone shipments increased to 65 per cent with a 122% growth.
"Samsung maintained its leadership in the smartphone market with an 18% market share, followed by Vivo at 16% in calendar year 2023. In the 5G smartphone segment also, Samsung topped the leaderboard with 23% followed by Vivo at 15% and OnePlus at 13%," CMR's India Mobile Handset Market Review Report said.
In the December quarter, the overall mobile market shipments recorded a growth of 29%.
"Xiaomi (19%), Samsung (18.9%), and Vivo (16%) captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard in the fourth quarter of 2023, followed by Realme (12%) and OPPO (8%)," the report said.
Shipments of premium smartphones -- priced over Rs 25,000 per unit -- recorded a 71% growth y-o-y.
"Apple captured a 6% market share in the smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2023 (calendar year). The Apple iPhone 15 series constituted more than 50% of its total shipments," the report said.
CMR Industry Intelligence Group analyst Shipra Sinha said 58% of 5G smartphones were shipped under the value-for-money segment in the price range of Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000 apiece, up from 47% in December quarter in 2022.
"The over Rs 50,000 priced super premium smartphone segment experienced a remarkable 65% y-o-y growth. There was a noteworthy growth in the 4G feature phone market, primarily catalysed by Jio," Sinha said.
The feature phone market recorded a 52% y-o-y growth, primarily driven by 4G feature phone models, while shipments of older 2G phones declined 12%.
"Jio dominated the feature phone market with a 38% share, followed by Itel Mobile (23%) and Lava (15%)," the report said.
POCO, Xiaomi's sub-brand, shipments grew 148% in smartphone shipments. Vivo's 5G smartphone shipments recorded a 300% jump on a y-o-y basis.
CMR estimates India's smartphone market to grow 7-8% in 2024, driven by a strong demand for 5G smartphones.
"5G smartphone shipments are expected to surge by over 40%. 4G feature phones are anticipated to grow by over 10% in 2024," the report said.