Business NewsRoyal Orchid Hotels Signs New Property At Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal
ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Orchid Hotels Signs New Property At Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal
The new property is slated for opening in late 2024. It has over 12 floors and features a banquet ballroom, meeting floor, grand lobby bar and 24-hour interactive food options, the company said in a statement.
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a lease/revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels Pvt Ltd for an upcoming 300 rooms 5-star hotel at Mumbai airport T2 terminal.
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a lease/revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels Pvt Ltd for an upcoming 300 rooms 5-star hotel at Mumbai airport T2 terminal.
The new property is slated for opening in late 2024. It has over 12 floors and features a banquet ballroom, meeting floor, grand lobby bar and 24-hour interactive food options, the company said in a statement.
The signing of the new property follows the recently announced 288 keys 5-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat. Both new properties will be part of the soon-to-be announced new upscale brand under 'ROHL Ownership', the company said.