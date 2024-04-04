NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRoyal Orchid Hotels Signs New Property At Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal
ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Orchid Hotels Signs New Property At Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal

The new property is slated for opening in late 2024. It has over 12 floors and features a banquet ballroom, meeting floor, grand lobby bar and 24-hour interactive food options, the company said in a statement.

04 Apr 2024, 09:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Source: Orchid Hotels’ Facebook page)
(Source: Orchid Hotels’ Facebook page)

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a lease/revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels Pvt Ltd for an upcoming 300 rooms 5-star hotel at Mumbai airport T2 terminal.

The new property is slated for opening in late 2024. It has over 12 floors and features a banquet ballroom, meeting floor, grand lobby bar and 24-hour interactive food options, the company said in a statement.

The signing of the new property follows the recently announced 288 keys 5-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat. Both new properties will be part of the soon-to-be announced new upscale brand under 'ROHL Ownership', the company said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT