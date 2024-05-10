NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsReport: Indian PE, VC Investments Dip 35% To $39 Billion In 2023
Report: Indian PE, VC Investments Dip 35% To $39 Billion In 2023

The drop in VC investments was much sharper, with total investments at $9.6 billion in 2023 versus $25.7 billion in 2022.

10 May 2024, 02:59 AM IST
The Indian private equity and venture capital investments declined by about 35% to around $39 billion in 2023 from $62 billion in 2022, according to a joint report by Bain & Company and IVCA released on Thursday. The private equity investments in India dropped by 18% to $29.6 billion from a peak value of $36 billion in 2022.

The drop in VC investments was much sharper, with total investments at $9.6 billion in 2023 versus $25.7 billion in 2022.

"Mirroring the global trend, Indian private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investment softened by about 35% from approximately $62 billion in 2022 to around $39 billion in 2023, returning to pre-Covid-19 activity levels," the report said.

The report saw 2023 as a marquee year for Indian exits with exit values soaring by 15% to $29 billion with sale of shares in 340 entities.

"In a year marked by global economic uncertainties, India's private equity landscape demonstrated remarkable resilience, with exit values surging by approximately 15% to reach $29 billion in 2023."

"With India emerging as a key player in Asia-Pacific PE-VC activity, the influx of capital from both domestic and global funds signifies a promising future," Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association President Rajat Tandon said.

