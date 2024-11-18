Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure Elevates Four Senior Executives to Boards

NDTV ProfitBusinessReliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure Elevates Four Senior Executives to Boards
18 Nov 2024, 08:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reliance Power Ltd.'s share price hit the 5% lower circuit.</p><p> (Source:&nbsp;Reliance Power website)</p></div>
Two Reliance Group firms - Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure - have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials to their respective boards.

Ashok Pal, CFO of Reliance Power, has been promoted to the position of Executive Director in the company, the group said.

While Sachin Mohapatra, Whole Time Director and CEO of Sasan Power Ltd, and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President - Corporate Development at Reliance Power, have joined the Reliance Power board as additional directors, it said.

Besides, Partha Sarma, President - Group Corporate Development, has been appointed Additional Director of Reliance Infrastructure.

"Group companies Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials of the companies to the board of directors," Reliance Group said.

The aim of the board restructuring exercise is to ensure it is led by a dynamic and young team, in alignment with its Vision 2030 Growth Strategy, it said.

