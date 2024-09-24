NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsREC To Raise $500 Million Through Global Medium Term Note Programme
ADVERTISEMENT

REC To Raise $500 Million Through Global Medium Term Note Programme

The net proceeds from the issue of these notes will be applied to finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects, in each case in accordance with the REC Ltd.

24 Sep 2024, 10:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>REC Ltd it will raise $500 million under its $10 billion global medium term note programme.</p><p>REC Ltd. office (Source: Company website)</p></div>
REC Ltd it will raise $500 million under its $10 billion global medium term note programme.

REC Ltd. office (Source: Company website)

State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said it will raise $500 million under its $10 billion global medium term note programme. According to a filing, these notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the company and will rank pari passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the company.

"REC under its $10 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, has priced $500 Million, 4.75% Notes, on Sept. 23,2024," a BSE filing stated. These notes will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange Ltd (India INX) and NSE IFSC.

The net proceeds from the issue of these notes will be applied to finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects, in each case in accordance with the REC Ltd. Green Finance Framework and the External Commercial Borrowings guidelines and directions of, and the approvals granted by, the Reserve Bank of India from time to time.

ALSO READ

REC Projects Rs 10-Lakh-Crore Loan Book By 2030 On Rise In Share Of Renewables To 30%
Opinion
REC Projects Rs 10-Lakh-Crore Loan Book By 2030 On Rise In Share Of Renewables To 30%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT