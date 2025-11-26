Government To Auction 45 GW Of Ready Renewable Energy Capacity Lacking Buyers

Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs), including SECI, have proposed the auction of tendered electricity capacity that already has transmission connectivity but lacks a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

As per an official document, tentatively, there is around 45.34 GW capacity for which PPAs are yet to be signed. This includes 31.80 GW of capacity that has been granted transmission connectivity and 13.54 GW in application stage.

The capacities are spread over Rahathsan (18.749 GW), Gujarat (2.330 GW), Maharashtra (3.764 GW), Madhya Pradesh (4.854 GW), Karnataka (6.992 GW), Andhra Pradesh (7.113) and 1.540 GW in other states.

These capacities were auctioned by renewable energy implementing agencies namely SECI (11.470 GW), NTPC (8.381 GW), NHPC (19.787 GW) and SJVN (5.454 GW).

On Monday, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Prahlad Joshi said the government is conducting a 'case-by-case' analysis of uncontracted capacity of renewable energy projects.

Joshi said the future of such capacities is expected to be clear by early January 2026 as the assessment is expected to take 30-45 days.

The REIAs have suggested to allow the use of connectivity for other LoAs (letter of awards) issued to the same connectivity grantee by the same REIA or any other REIA where PPA/PSA is signed.

They also suggested to allow the same grantee to use the connectivity for any customer/any other agency RE projects where PPA/PSA is signed and 50% land is available for the development of the project at the same location/other location and the project is to be commissioned within 24 months or up to the date of availability of GNA (General Network Access) operationalisation, whichever is later.

They also said that 'once the original connectivity grantee is permitted to exit, then vacated connectivity should be allocated through the following procedures and a fresh application for the grant of this vacant connectivity should be invited through any of the identified modes in the regulation (i.e., LOA/ Land/ Land-BG route) within a period of 21 days through the auction method.'

Auction should be permitted only for those RE developers who agree to commission the projects within 24 months or up to the date of availability of GNA operationalisation, whichever is later, and agree to bear the liabilities of the earlier grantee, if any. c. Auction should select the applicant offering the highest premium for the grant of the connectivity.