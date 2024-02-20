Raymond Realty Launches Housing Project In Bandra, Mumbai With Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue Potential

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRaymond Realty Launches Housing Project In Bandra, Mumbai With Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue Potential
In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that the company has launched its first project outside Thane through a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land-owning entity.

20 Feb 2024, 06:51 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A&nbsp;Raymond Realty project. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Raymond Realty project. (Source: Company website)

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on Tuesday said it will develop a premium housing project at Bandra in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore.

The project named 'The Address by GS, Bandra' is spread over an area of 2.74 acres.

"This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over Rs 2,000 crore," Raymond said.

Raymond is into textiles, apparel, denim, consumer care, engineering and real estate businesses.

