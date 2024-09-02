Ramkrishna Forgings Enters Aluminium Forging With New Facility In Jamshedpur

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Monday announced that its board approved the company's entry into aluminium forging, with its first facility set to be established in Jamshedpur.

The company plans to invest Rs 57.5 crore in this new facility, which will primarily serve the electric vehicle market. The plant will have an installed capacity of 3,000 tonnes per annum and is expected to be operational by the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26.

Once fully operational, the new facility is projected to generate an additional Rs 175 crore in annual revenue, according to a senior company official.

This move into aluminium forging aligns with Ramkrishna Forgings' commitment to advancing lightweight vehicle technology, which enhances performance, improves fuel efficiency, and reduces environmental impact.

"The upcoming aluminum forging project will significantly expand our footprint in the EV market. By focusing on engineering and technology-enabled automotive solutions, we are committed to developing pioneering technologies that are sustainable and align with evolving market aspirations," said Ramkrishna Forgings Managing Director Naresh Jalan.

"These initiatives underscore our commitment to global expansion, business diversification and sustainable growth," he added.

The Kolkata-based company had posted a 3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended June.

(With Inputs From PTI)