Prime Day Uptake Fuels Amazon India's Festive Sales Hopes

Amazon India is 'excited' about the festive season, its optimism bolstered by strong Prime Day sales last month and rising demand from smaller cities, the e-commerce giant's India Head Samir Kumar has said, adding the company has stepped up supply-side readiness to meet expected festive demand.

Festive season shopping remains one of the biggest annual opportunities for brands, driven by cultural calendar, gifting traditions, lucrative discounts dished out, and consumer appetite for new and seasonal products.

According to the 2025 edition of the JioStar Festive Sentiment Survey, 92 per cent of Indian consumers plan to continue or increase their festive spending this year, signalling robust consumer confidence and a golden opportunity for brands.

"I can tell you that as Amazon, we are preparing well for the event including fulfilment capabilities. We are enabling sellers to send their products into our fulfilment centres and we are getting ready for that. So I'm really excited about the entire festive season," Kumar told PTI.

Referring to the Prime Day sales metrics, Kumar said the 'good uptake' was recorded, with especially strong contributions from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

"There was a good uptake and... Tier 2 and 3 cities performed really well.

"So the portion of business that we got from there was really high. As we go past that, we had our freedom sale and now it's coming up to the festive season. It's already started and we look forward to the next few months. So the supply side is in place," he said.

Amazon last month said that Prime Day this time had more members shopping than any previous Prime Day event in India. According to the e-commerce firm, about 70 per cent of new Prime sign-ups before the event came from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns. The number of small and medium businesses receiving a sale during Prime Day 2025 reached an all-time high across all editions, the company had said, adding that over 68 per cent of SMBs participating in the event were from tier 2-3 cities and beyond.

When asked about demand indicators fuelling optimism for festive season sales, Kumar pointed to the customer sentiments on Amazon platform, healthy traffic, Prime uptake and deals.