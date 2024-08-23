Power Grid Acquires Two Project Special Purpose Vehicles From PFC Consulting

Power Grid Corp has acquired two project Special Purpose Vehicles, Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Beawar-Mandsaur Transmission Ltd, from PFC Consulting Ltd., the company announced on Thursday.

These SPVs will implement key transmission systems in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, including new 765/400 kilovolt sub-stations, 765 kilovolt and 400 kilovolt double circuit transmission lines, and associated bays extension works. Both projects are slated for completion within 24 months.

The projects, developed through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by PFC Consulting , will enhance India's transmission infrastructure to support the evacuation of green energy to the National Grid.

This aligns with the government’s vision of achieving 500 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2030, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Power Grid is executing these projects on a build, own, operate, and transfer basis through its various SPVs.

(With text inputs from PTI.)