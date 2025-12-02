Pernod Ricard India Eyes Double-Digit Growth, Retains Top Slot With Rs 27,446 Crore Revenue in FY25

However, based on the sound macroeconomic condition of India, which is expected to continue, Touboul said low double-digit growth is possible depending on the dynamism of the Indian GDP also.

"We are dependent to some extent on the pace of growth of the economy. That's the type of growth that we want to see," Touboul said.

For this, the strategy will remain the same, which is to premiumize and to be exposed to the highest possible categories, he added.