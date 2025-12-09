PepsiCo Plans Layoffs As It Looks To Wrap Up Elliott Talks

PepsiCo Inc. reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management that includes a 20% reduction in its US product lineup and a sharper focus on affordability, while the soda and snacks company also plans layoffs as part of cost reduction efforts.

The moves represent an early agreement with Elliott as the maker of Mountain Dew and Doritos seeks to recapture growth and win back investors. Elliott built up a roughly $4 billion stake earlier this year and clamored for changes, citing an overly complex portfolio of brands and a declining share of the beverage business.

PepsiCo shares were little changed in extended trading. The stock has dropped 4.2% so far this year through Monday’s close, compared with a gain of 16% for the S&P 500 Index.

Marc Steinberg, a partner at Elliott, said the plan “will drive greater revenue and profit growth,” according to PepsiCo’s statement. Elliott will continue to engage with PepsiCo, he added.

The company also offered an updated outlook for next year, projecting organic revenue growth of 2% to 4% in fiscal 2026, versus an average analyst estimate of nearly 2.7%. Organic growth, a key measure for investors, excludes items such as acquisitions and currency volatility.