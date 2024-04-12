ADVERTISEMENT
Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Up 8.4% At 42.18 Lakh Units In FY24: SIAM
Two-wheeler sales were up 13.3% last fiscal at 1.79 crore units. according to SIAM.
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 8.4% year-on-year to 42,18,746 units in the financial year 2023-24, industry body SIAM said on Friday. The overall passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 38.90 lakh units in fiscal year 2022-23.
Two-wheeler sales were up 13.3% last fiscal at 1.79 crore units, as compared to 1.58 crore units in the financial year 2022-23.
Vehicle sales across categories rose by 12.5% to 2.38 crore units in the period under review, as against 2.12 crore units in fiscal year 2022-23.
