One In Two Consumers Fear Disruption From SIM Binding, Survey Finds
India’s digital communication landscape is set for a major shake-up. One in two consumers fear SIM binding will disrupt messaging app usage, while two-thirds agree it could curb misuse and enhance safety, according to a LocalCircles survey.
The directive, issued under the Telecom Cybersecurity Rules 2024, requires platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to link accounts continuously to a single SIM, raising usability and privacy concerns—especially for international travelers and multi-device users. The move aims to enhance cybersecurity and curb fraud, but it has triggered a wave of consumer anxiety and industry pushback.
SIM binding traditionally locks a service to a specific SIM card, preventing easy switching between numbers or devices. Under the new mandate, messaging accounts must remain linked to the SIM used during registration. If the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, the app will stop functioning until the original SIM is restored.
Multi-device access — a popular feature for professionals and frequent travelers — will face tighter restrictions. Desktop and web versions must auto-logout every six hours, requiring re-authentication via QR code from the primary device.
The survey revealed:
One in two consumers believe SIM binding will cause disruption and inconvenience.
Seven in ten international travelers fear issues when using messaging platforms overseas.
Four in ten users currently access messaging and calling apps on multiple devices without a SIM card.
Two in three respondents, however, agree that SIM binding will reduce misuse and improve user safety.
Industry And Rights Groups Push Back
Digital rights advocates and legal experts warn that mandatory SIM linkage erodes privacy and could enable surveillance. They argue that anonymity — vital for journalists, whistle-blowers, and vulnerable communities — may be compromised. OTT platforms have also expressed dissatisfaction with the tight implementation timeline and lack of stakeholder consultation.
International travelers and migrant workers face significant challenges. Many switch to local SIMs abroad to avoid roaming costs and ensure connectivity. Under SIM binding, they must keep their home-country SIM active, risking high charges or service loss in regions where the SIM doesn’t work. Those without dual-SIM or eSIM devices will be hit hardest.
Business workflows relying on WhatsApp or Telegram for multi-device access could also suffer, as frequent re-authentication disrupts operations.