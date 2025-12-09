One In Two Consumers Fear Disruption From SIM Binding, Survey Finds

India’s digital communication landscape is set for a major shake-up. One in two consumers fear SIM binding will disrupt messaging app usage, while two-thirds agree it could curb misuse and enhance safety, according to a LocalCircles survey.

The directive, issued under the Telecom Cybersecurity Rules 2024, requires platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to link accounts continuously to a single SIM, raising usability and privacy concerns—especially for international travelers and multi-device users. The move aims to enhance cybersecurity and curb fraud, but it has triggered a wave of consumer anxiety and industry pushback.

SIM binding traditionally locks a service to a specific SIM card, preventing easy switching between numbers or devices. Under the new mandate, messaging accounts must remain linked to the SIM used during registration. If the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, the app will stop functioning until the original SIM is restored.

Multi-device access — a popular feature for professionals and frequent travelers — will face tighter restrictions. Desktop and web versions must auto-logout every six hours, requiring re-authentication via QR code from the primary device.

The survey revealed: