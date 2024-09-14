Olympic Shooter Manu Bhaker Becomes Golden Bullet's Brand Ambassador

Golden Bullet has announced the signing of Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker as their brand ambassador. "When precision matters, @BhakerManu and Golden Bullet lead the way. We are proud to have a champion as our brand ambassador who embodies precision that hits the mark," the tools brand shared the news on Instagram.

Industrial Tools Corporation, the creator of Golden Bullet, has been a key player in power tools, hand tools, and accessories.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year Olympic medal drought in shooting and became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.