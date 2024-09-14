NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsOlympic Shooter Manu Bhaker Becomes Golden Bullet's Brand Ambassador
Olympic Shooter Manu Bhaker Becomes Golden Bullet's Brand Ambassador

Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

14 Sep 2024, 06:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manu Bhaker (Source: X Profile)&nbsp;</p></div>
Manu Bhaker (Source: X Profile) 

Golden Bullet has announced the signing of Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker as their brand ambassador. "When precision matters, @BhakerManu and Golden Bullet lead the way. We are proud to have a champion as our brand ambassador who embodies precision that hits the mark," the tools brand shared the news on Instagram.

Industrial Tools Corporation, the creator of Golden Bullet, has been a key player in power tools, hand tools, and accessories.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year Olympic medal drought in shooting and became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

She won two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 10m air pistol event and another medal in the 10-metre air-pistol mixed-team event with Sarabjot Singh.

