'Numbers Don't Match': Vijay Mallya Flags Govt’s Fugitive List Figures, Questions 'Missing' Rs 4,000 Crore

One of India's most popular fugitive businessmen, Vijay Mallya, has recently fired shots at the Indian government and public sector banks, accusing them of fabricating financial data.

This comes after the Ministry of Finance tabled updated recovery figures in the Lok Sabha. Mallya alleges a discrepancy of over Rs 4,000 crore between figures cited by the Finance Minister and those claimed by banks.

On Monday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary presented data surrounding the status of 15 declared "Fugitive Economic Offenders" (FEOs) as of Oct. 31, 2025. The report that was published highlighted specific losses and recoveries linked to these high-profile fraud cases, including that of Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines.

It didn't take long for Mallya to respond, with the Bengaluru-born businessman claiming the numbers shared by the government are contradictory, even demanding an independent probe.

"How long will the GOI and PSU Banks hoodwink me and the public," Mallya posted on X. "Finance Minister says to Parliament that Rs 14,100 crores recovered from me. Banks say Rs 10,000 crores recovered. What about the difference of Rs 4,000 crores?"